Shaw, 96th

BELLE FOURCHE | Al Shaw is turning 96 on July 8, 2020! Mail your birthday greetings to Belle Estate, 10905 Sourdough Road, Belle Fourche, SD 57717. Al is a proud World War II Veteran. Happy Birthday Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa — We Love You!

