RAPID CITY | Happy 80th Birthday! Phyllis will be celebrating her birthday with her family on May 28, 2021. Help her continue to celebrate this milestone by sending a card to 5975 Vanishing Trail Court, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Shields, 80th
HERMOSA | Delmar Clarke will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on Monday, May 31, 2021. Please help him celebrate by sending cards to PO Box 16…
RAPID CITY | Yvonne Seaberg celebrates being 102 years old. Send cards to Yvonne at Holiday Hills Estates, 2620 Holiday Lane, Apt. 216, Rapid …
Jenny Wetsch will celebrate her 90th birthday on May 17, 2021. Please join Jenny in celebration of this awesome milestone on Saturday, May 15,…
SPEARFISH - Barbara Harvey is turning 90 years old on May 16, 2021! Help her celebrate this special day with a card. Mail your birthday wishes…