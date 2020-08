Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RAPID CITY | Delfino Solano will be turning 80 on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. To help him celebrate, cards can be sent to 3412 Kyle St., Rapid City, SD 57701. Wishing you a very special birthday from all your kids, grandkids and great-grandkids! Happy Birthday, Dad!