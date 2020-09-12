 Skip to main content
Stetson, 100th

Theola Stetson

RAPID CITY | Happy 100th birthday to Theola “Nanny” Stetson. Cards and birthday wishes may be sent to 708 Eldene Lane, Apt. A, Rapid City, SD 57701.

