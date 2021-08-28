 Skip to main content
Stewart, 85th

  • Updated
Betty Stewart

LAS VEGAS, Nev. | Betty Stewart will celebrate her 85th birthday on Sept. 10, 2021. She has two children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. To help her celebrate, cards can be sent to 10459 Riverside Park Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89135.

