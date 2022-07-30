Strandell, 95th Jul 30, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Open House to celebrate Mary Strandell of Courtyard - Still 95! Saturday, August 6, 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the VFW - 420 Main Street, Rapid City. Everyone is welcome! 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mary Strandell Courtyard Open House Vfw Rapid City Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Olson, 90th The family of Dale Olson invites you to celebrate his birthday at an open house on July 2nd at Bowman Hall in Herrmann Park in Belle Fourche f…