Tinant, 102nd

Tinant, 102nd

Averis Tinant

RAPID CITY | Averis “Babe” Tinant will celebrate her 102nd birthday on Thursday, March 4, 2021. She was born in 1919 in Glad Valley, SD. She has three children, Charles (Connie) Tinant, Douglas Tinant (deceased), and Mark Tinant; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Happy Birthday, Grannie, we love you!

