RAPID CITY | Averis “Babe” Tinant will celebrate her 101st birthday on March 4, 2020. She was born in 1919 in Glad Valley. Her children are Charles and Connie Tinant, Douglas Tinant (deceased), and Mark Tinant. She has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Happiest of birthdays to you, Grannie! We love you dearly!