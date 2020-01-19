Wagner, 80th

Wagner, 80th

The family of Ray Wagner is honoring his 80th birthday with a celebration at St. Therese Church, 532 Adams St., Rapid City, on Jan. 25, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. where all are welcome to join us for cake and coffee. Cards may be sent to 3410 Gray Fox Ct., Rapid City, SD 57701.

