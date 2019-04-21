PIEDMONT | Ray Walz will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Piedmont Senior Citizens Center. If you are unable to attend in person, cards may be sent to 14119 Sturgis Road, Piedmont, SD 57769, for his official birthday on May 16.
