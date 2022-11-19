Patricia "Pat" Weber will celebrate her 90th birthday on November 23. She has 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Her family would like to help her celebrate and honor her with a card shower. Send cards to: 1050 Fairmont Blvd., Apt. A-302, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Weber, 90th
