Wilcox, 80th

James Wilcox

RAPID CITY | James "Smileys" Wilcox is celebrating his 80th birthday on Monday, June 29, 2020. Please send cards of congratulations to Avantara St. Cloud, 302 St. Cloud, Rapid City, SD 57701.

