Wooten, 80th

HERMOSA | Guess what lady is turning 80! Carol Wooten will be on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Cards can be sent to Carol Wooten, c/o Deb Gibson, 420 Waterloo St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
