 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wooten, 80th

Wooten, 80th

{{featured_button_text}}

HERMOSA | Guess what lady is turning 80! Carol Wooten will be on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Cards can be sent to Carol Wooten, c/o Deb Gibson, 420 Waterloo St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamann, 98th
Birthdays

Hamann, 98th

RAPID CITY | The family of Dorothy Hamann are requesting a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Oct. 8, 2020. Cards may be sent to 230…

Stecher, 80th
Birthdays

Stecher, 80th

NEW UNDERWOOD | Doris Stecher is celebrating 80 years! The family is requesting a card shower for Doris's birthday on Oct. 8, 2020. Cards may …

Feist, 78th
Birthdays

Feist, 78th

RAPID CITY | Georgia Feist is celebrating her 78th Birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Let's fill her day with Birthday Blessings from the he…

Nelson, 100th
Birthdays

Nelson, 100th

SPEARFISH | Olga Nelson will turn 100 years old on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020! Governor Kristi Noem and the mayors of Lead and Spearfish have declar…

LOOK WHO’S TURNING 90!
Birthdays

LOOK WHO’S TURNING 90!

RAPID CITY | Please join a Card Party for Bert C. Corwin's 90th Birthday on Oct. 4, 2020, by sending cards to 5048 Carriage Hills Drive, Rapid…

Stetson, 100th
Birthdays

Stetson, 100th

RAPID CITY | Happy 100th birthday to Theola “Nanny” Stetson. Cards and birthday wishes may be sent to 708 Eldene Lane, Apt. A, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News