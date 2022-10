Houston Weiss and Kari Anderson-Weiss welcomed the early arrival of twin boys, Benjamin David and Samuel Robert, on September 22, 2022 (due October 27, 2022). Benjamin at 8:20am, 4lbs 14.7oz, 17.875 inches and Samuel Robert at 8:21am, 3lbs 10.6oz, 16.5 inches. All are home and healthy.