BLACK HAWK | John and Sharon Botts will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, April 28th. They were married in Oceanside, Calif., in 1962. Their children are Lisa and Joe Magbuhat (Rapid City), Kristine and Brian Fiegen (Dell Rapids), Eric and Cheri Botts (Huntington Beach). They have 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 6009 Hillside Dr., Black Hawk, SD 57718.
Botts, 60th
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Open House Saturday, April 23 at First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD from 1-4 p.m. in honor of Luc…
RAPID CITY | The family of Ila Mae Norman is requesting a card shower in honor of her 100th Birthday on April 26. Cards may be sent to West Hi…
NEW UNDERWOOD | Mrs. Joan (Rostad) Thompson, also known as Mrs. T. by former Annie Tallent School students and staff, will celebrate her 90th …
RAPID CITY | Mary Joann Solano will celebrate her 80th birthday on 1 April 2022. She is the most loving mother of 8 children: Valerie, Leonard…