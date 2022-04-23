Botts, 60th

BLACK HAWK | John and Sharon Botts will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, April 28th. They were married in Oceanside, Calif., in 1962. Their children are Lisa and Joe Magbuhat (Rapid City), Kristine and Brian Fiegen (Dell Rapids), Eric and Cheri Botts (Huntington Beach). They have 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 6009 Hillside Dr., Black Hawk, SD 57718.