Four generations include Margaret J. (Sperling) Digmann of Rapid City; Denise M. (Digmann) Schulz of Martin; and Bruce D. Schulz and Felix D. Schulz, both of Sioux Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Four generations include Margaret J. (Sperling) Digmann of Rapid City; Denise M. (Digmann) Schulz of Martin; and Bruce D. Schulz and Felix D. Schulz, both of Sioux Falls.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.