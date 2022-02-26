Dusek, 70th

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RAPID CITY | Dorrance and Ernestine Dusek will celebrate their 70th anniversary with family on March 19, 2022. Dorrance and Ernestine were married March 1, 1952 at United Presbyterian Church in Laramie, Wyoming. Cards may be sent to: 4825 Jericho Way, Apt. 201, Rapid City, SD 57702.

