She said Yes! Robin and Gay Whalin are delighted to announce their daughter, Caitlin Whalin, and Alex Keller are engaged to be married Fall of 2021. Caitlin graduated from Central High School, WDT and is finishing her RN at SDSU. She works at Monument Health. Alex graduated from Stevens High School and WDT. He is a firefighter with U.S. Forest Service, Tatanka Hot Shots.