Lynae Tucker & Ryan Chellew

Lynae Tucker & Ryan Chellew

Lynae Tucker and Ryan Chellew

Lynae Ashley Tucker, a graduate of Rapid City Stevens High School, and Ryan Michael Chellew, of Ames, Iowa, are excited to announce their engagement. Winter 2021 nuptials are planned.

