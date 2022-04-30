Thank you, family and friends for the kind and beautiful birthday cards and wishes that I received, and to those who came to help me celebrate my 80th birthday. God bless you for your thoughtfulness, which was greatly appreciated. Thank you to our two sons, David and Tom, and our daughter, Lori, and their families for their love and kindness, in hosting a birthday party for me. I am so blessed. and as always, To God be the Glory!!
Goodrich, Thank You
