In Memoriam

A Celebration of Life/Burial Service for Danny Bergin will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the Hill City Cemetery, 243 Deerfield Road, with Fr. Mark Horn officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be provided at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 100 Park St. Danny passed away on Sept. 1, 2020, in Lexington, KY. For luncheon planning purposes, please RSVP to marygraehler@windstream.net or 859-552-6413.
