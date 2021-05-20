SPEARFISH | Robert Harvey, 91, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. There will be a Memorial and Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Spearfish Park Pavilion (Tretheway Pavilion). Please join us in celebrating him. A full obituary notice is posted on the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel website.
In Memoriam
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Jenny Wetsch will celebrate her 90th birthday on May 17, 2021. Please join Jenny in celebration of this awesome milestone on Saturday, May 15,…
- Updated
SPEARFISH - Barbara Harvey is turning 90 years old on May 16, 2021! Help her celebrate this special day with a card. Mail your birthday wishes…
RAPID CITY | Yvonne Seaberg celebrates being 102 years old. Send cards to Yvonne at Holiday Hills Estates, 2620 Holiday Lane, Apt. 216, Rapid …
- Updated
Bob and Bonnie Queen, Sundance, WY proudly announce the engagement of their daughter, BobbiJo Queen to Matthew Rodriguez, Spearfish, SD. Matth…
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Happy 94th Birthday to Rose Allen of Newcastle. Wishing you a very happy birthday and wonderful adventures ahead! Love, Kath…
RAPID CITY | Dot Miller is turning 95 years old on May 9, 2021! Due to the pandemic there will be no gathering, but you are invited to help he…
RAPID CITY | Les Koss will be 80 on May 5, 2021. There will be an open house from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Naja Shrine Center, 4091 Stu…