In Memoriam

Robert Harvey

SPEARFISH | Robert Harvey, 91, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. There will be a Memorial and Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Spearfish Park Pavilion (Tretheway Pavilion). Please join us in celebrating him. A full obituary notice is posted on the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel website.

