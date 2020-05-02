In Memoriam

In Memoriam

Claudia Scovel

Claudia Ann Scovel passed away on April 3, 2020. Claudia will be remembered for her devoted love of family, strong opinions, Coke cake and potato salad. She was the anchor that held us all together. Her house was the gathering spot for family celebrations, especially Christmas Eve. The excitement that we felt as kids, and then for our children, will forever be remembered. Claudia was feisty, had a wonderful zest for life, and always wanted what was best for her family. She was a big influence on making us the people we are today. Our hearts are broken. We love her and miss her dearly.

