In Memoriam

Merlena Scott

BLACK HAWK | Merlena "Mert" Scott, 58, died March 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Old Storybook Island off Canyon Lake Drive in Rapid City.

