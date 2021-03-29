 Skip to main content
In Memoriam

In Memoriam

Barney Nordstrom

FAIRBURN | Graveside rites and a gathering for Barney Nordstrom will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at the Fairburn Cemetery. Lunch to follow at the Fairburn Civic Center. In case of bad weather, please go directly to the Civic Center.

