In Memoriam

FAIRBURN | Graveside rites and a gathering for Barney Nordstrom will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at the Fairburn Cemetery. Lunch to follow at the Fairburn Civic Center. In case of bad weather, please go directly to the Civic Center.
BLACK HAWK | Butch Murner will be 80 on April 2, 2021. Please stop by Rick's Body Shop, 103 N. Maple Ave., in Rapid City from noon to 2 p.m. o…
STURGIS | The family of Peg Johnson-Donner are celebrating her 100th birthday on April 10, 2021. Please send well wishes and cards to Peg John…
RAPID CITY | The family of Charlotte Meyer are excited to celebrate her 90th Birthday on April 7, 2021. Please help us celebrate her by mailin…
Happy birthday, Mom!
RAPID CITY | Help Don and Norma Lynde celebrate 60 years together. Please send a card to 23816 Boulder Hill Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.
PIERRE | The family of Sgt. Gerald Johnson (USMC Ret) is holding a card shower for him in recognition of his 90th birthday. Happy Birthday fro…
