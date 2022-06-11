 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In Memoriam

Bob Sullivan

Celebration Of Life in Honor of Robert (Bob) Sullivan. June18, 2022 @ The American Legion Hall, 818 E. St Patrick, Rapid City, 2-5 p.m. Please join us for refreshments and Celebrating Bob’s Life.

