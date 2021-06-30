Anita Jo "Peaches" Goodrich, 57, passed away May 8, 2021. There will be spreading of ashes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Terry Peak summit. Condolences and stories may be shared at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
In Memoriam
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Steve and Wanda Goodrich promised their lives to each other and their marriage to God on June 10, 1961. Their children, David, Ra…
- Updated
Long-time former resident of Sturgis, Helen Ruth Lettau as people know her as Ruthie, 66, took her journey to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Apr…
- Updated
RAPID CITY | James and Joyce Kurtz are celebrating 60 years. They were married in Avon, SD on June 23, 1961. Their children are Kim Tabor (Ken…
- Updated
The marriage of Megan R. Kingsbury of Greenville, SC, to Robin W. Bussell of Anchorage, AK, was on April 15, 2021, in a private outdoor ceremo…
- Updated
Please join us for a celebration of the life of Millie Schmidt (Feb. 21, 1929 – April 5, 2020) from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at …
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Les and Gail Davis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021. They were married in Hastings, MN. Their child…
RAPID CITY | Tim and Amber Rasmussen announce the 60th Wedding Anniversary of Tim's parents, Clyde and Dianne Rasmussen. They were married Jun…
- Updated
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Harlan "Dutch" Stevens at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 28, at The Foundry Christian Church, 730 Quin…