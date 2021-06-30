 Skip to main content
In Memoriam

Anita Goodrich

Anita Jo "Peaches" Goodrich, 57, passed away May 8, 2021. There will be spreading of ashes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Terry Peak summit. Condolences and stories may be shared at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

