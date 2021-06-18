Please join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of Al Daniels from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at his home, 4202 W. Chicago St. We will be reminiscing and remembering an amazing man. Albert Aaron Daniels II, 85, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
In Memoriam
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Ken Cody's children, John and Jean Mattson and Robert Cody, wish him a Happy 90th Birthday on June 25, 2021. We invite you to joi…
RAPID CITY | C. Mark and Marlys Schoenborn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. They were married in 1971 in Young …
RAPID CITY | Tim and Amber Rasmussen announce the 60th Wedding Anniversary of Tim's parents, Clyde and Dianne Rasmussen. They were married Jun…
RAPID CITY | Happy 80th Birthday! Phyllis will be celebrating her birthday with her family on May 28, 2021. Help her continue to celebrate thi…
- Updated
SPEARFISH | Robert Harvey, 91, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. There will be a Memorial and Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 202…
RAPID CITY | Doug and Lisa Myers will celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on May 30, 1981 in Rapid City. Their childre…