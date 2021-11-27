STURGIS | Janice Iversen will be celebrating her 80th birthday with an open house from 1-4 pm Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at the American Legion in Piedmont, SD. Or mail cards to: 21421 Ricard Rd., Sturgis, SD 57785. No Gifts please.
Iversen, 80th
