Jerry and Jody Johannesen are celebrating 50 years on December 30th. We are having a celebration on Saturday, January 1st, 2:00-4:00 pm at Wall Methodist Church. No personal invitations will be sent. We welcome all and ask for no gifts but either a card or a memory to be shared.
Johannesen, 50th
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
University of North Dakota
RAPID CITY | Jim and Gwenda Morrison will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary on December 16, 2021. They were married in Edgemont, SD at St.…
Lynn and Nola Culver are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Nov 26, 2021. We are just doing a Card Shower at this time. Send to 1640 N. Neel …