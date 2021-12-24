Jerry and Jody Johannesen are celebrating 50 years on December 30th. We are having a celebration on Saturday, January 1st, 2:00-4:00 pm at Wall Methodist Church. No personal invitations will be sent. We welcome all and ask for no gifts but either a card or a memory to be shared.
Johannesen, 50th
