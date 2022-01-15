Kemp, Graduation

Sundance Kemp, son of Greg and Christy Kemp and Natalie Ormiston, grandson of Ken and Pam Knapp and Jim Kemp, graduated from the Indiana University of Medicine Anesthesiologist Assistant Program. He graduated valedictorian of his class and will practice in Muncie, Indiana.
