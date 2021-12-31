Ken and Diane Ketel were married on December 23, 1961, in Mitchell, SD. They are longtime members of First United Methodist Church in Rapid City. They are active supporters of the performing arts and music education, not only in the Black Hills but also throughout the state. Ken and Diane have two children and four grandchildren.
Ketel, 60th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jan and Steve Mangelsen will celebrate 50 years of wedded bliss on Thursday, December 30th with an open house from 1-4 pm at their home shop o…
Jerry and Jody Johannesen are celebrating 50 years on December 30th. We are having a celebration on Saturday, January 1st, 2:00-4:00 pm at Wal…
RAPID CITY | Jim and Gwenda Morrison will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary on December 16, 2021. They were married in Edgemont, SD at St.…
BOX ELDER | Paul Priest, Congratulations and Happy Birthday Dec 25th. You Survived WWII, helping capture the Bridge at Remagen, 74 years of ma…