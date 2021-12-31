 Skip to main content
Ketel, 60th

Amy Larger

Ken and Diane Ketel were married on December 23, 1961, in Mitchell, SD. They are longtime members of First United Methodist Church in Rapid City. They are active supporters of the performing arts and music education, not only in the Black Hills but also throughout the state. Ken and Diane have two children and four grandchildren.

