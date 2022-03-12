Magbuhat, 90th

RAPID CITY | Ignacio "Iggie" Magbuhat will celebrate his 90th birthday on March 17, 2022. He was born in San Pedro, Ca. but raised in Pensacola, Fla., where he met and married Mary Lou Phillips. Together they raised nine children: Michael, Patricia, Monica, Pamela, Mark, John, Susie, Joseph and Emily. He has 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 4941 St. Martins Dr., Rm #28, Rapid City, SD 57702.