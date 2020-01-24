Man escapes injury in car-train collision in Sturgis
Man escapes injury in car-train collision in Sturgis

STURGIS | A Lemmon man escaped serious injury in a car-train collision Thursday evening in south Sturgis.

Sturgis police chief Geody VanDewater said Robert Wallace, 77, was struck by a Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern freight train at the rail crossing on Ball Park Road at about 5:39 p.m.

The northbound train struck Wallace’s westbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee in the driver’s door and pushed the vehicle more than 700 feet along the tracks before the train came to a stop near the dead-end of McNenny Street.

VanDewater said officers helped Wallace from his damaged vehicle and assisted him to an ambulance.

He was taken to Monument Health Sturgis Hospital with apparently only minor injuries.

VanDewater said the train’s crew had made the required horn blasts but began to apply the train’s brakes when they saw Wallace’s vehicle proceeding into the path of the train, which is limited to no more than 20 miles per hour through town.

VanDewater said two tow trucks were needed to remove the Jeep from the track. The train, with a consist of freight cars, continued to block several intersections in south Sturgis until late into the evening.

“Act of God. That’s all I can say,” VanDewater said of the lack of serious injuries.

“In my time here, I’ve seen a few accidents there along these tracks. I think some of low speeds and luckiness, they’ve all had to be cut out of their cars and had at least some minor injuries. We’ve been very fortunate, they’ve all been minor injuries.”

VanDewater reminded motorists to take care on the half-dozen train crossings in Sturgis.

“We need to make sure, whether it’s day or night, to always look both ways, and make sure we yield to trains, and it doesn’t even hurt to come to a stop and take a look,” he said.

