Jan and Steve Mangelsen will celebrate 50 years of wedded bliss on Thursday, December 30th with an open house from 1-4 pm at their home shop on Moon Meadows. If you know the couple, they would enjoy seeing you.
Mangelsen, 50th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jerry and Jody Johannesen are celebrating 50 years on December 30th. We are having a celebration on Saturday, January 1st, 2:00-4:00 pm at Wal…
RAPID CITY | Jim and Gwenda Morrison will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary on December 16, 2021. They were married in Edgemont, SD at St.…
University of North Dakota