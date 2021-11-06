 Skip to main content
Mayer, 75th

RAPID CITY | Howard & Carole Mayer will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. They were married in Aberdeen, SD on November 8, 1946. They have five children, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Please help us honor them with a card shower. Cards can be mailed to 1770 Tablerock Road, Unit 111, Rapid City. SD 57701.

