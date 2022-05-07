 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McBride, 90th

  • 0
McBride, 90th
Karisa Carmichael

RAPID CITY | The Family of Kathy McBride invites you to celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, May 7th at Minervas Restaurant & Bar in the Lincoln Room from 2-4 p.m. Cards may be sent to 12195 Paradise Lane, Rapid City, SD 57702.

