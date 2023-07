The family of Reverend Bruce and Pamela Baum is requesting a card shower to honor their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Milbank, SD on June 30, 1973. Through their journey together they have lived and served their communities in Burr, NE, Chadron, NE, Rapid City, SD, and Spearfish, SD. Their family includes five children and seven grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 119 Washington St., Spearfish, SD 57783.