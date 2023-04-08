Richard and Judy Churchwell will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this April. The family will be hosting an Open House on April 15th, 2-4 p.m. at the Canyon Lake Activity Center (2900 Canyon Lake Dr.). If unable to attend, cards may be sent to: 1504 Morningside Dr., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Churchwell, 60th
