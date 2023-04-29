Related to this story

Most Popular

Larson, 100th

Larson, 100th

Kathryn Johnson Larson celebrates her 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born on a farm west of Centerville, SD. Kathryn marrie…

Fuelling, 60th

Fuelling, 60th

Dean and Mary Fuelling will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in April. They were married in Ipswich Suffolk England on the 20th of Apr…

Kendall, 100th

Kendall, 100th

Irene Kendall, originally from Melbourne, Australia and a former Rapid City resident for 70+ years, will be celebrating her 100th Birthday wit…

Churchwell, 60th

Churchwell, 60th

Richard and Judy Churchwell will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this April. The family will be hosting an Open House on April 1…

Schumacher, 70th

Schumacher, 70th

Marilyn and Jim Schumacher celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 22, 2023. Kathy, Becky, Julie and Stewart are so grateful that…