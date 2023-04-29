Flack, 67th Apr 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Happy 67th Anniversary Lloyd & Louise Flack.Cards may be sent to 3845 Twilight Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.To the Best parents ever!! We love you!! 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Larson, 100th Kathryn Johnson Larson celebrates her 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born on a farm west of Centerville, SD. Kathryn marrie… Fuelling, 60th Dean and Mary Fuelling will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in April. They were married in Ipswich Suffolk England on the 20th of Apr… Kendall, 100th Irene Kendall, originally from Melbourne, Australia and a former Rapid City resident for 70+ years, will be celebrating her 100th Birthday wit… Churchwell, 60th Richard and Judy Churchwell will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this April. The family will be hosting an Open House on April 1… Schumacher, 70th Marilyn and Jim Schumacher celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 22, 2023. Kathy, Becky, Julie and Stewart are so grateful that…