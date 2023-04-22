Dean and Mary Fuelling will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in April. They were married in Ipswich Suffolk England on the 20th of April, 1963. They have 2 children, Steve and Karen, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 9810 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City SD-57702
Fuelling, 60th
