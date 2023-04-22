Irene Kendall, originally from Melbourne, Australia and a former Rapid City resident for 70+ years, will be celebrating her 100th Birthday with family in Bremerton, Washington on April 30th. Family members will be coming from as far away as Switzerland and Australia to join in the grand celebration.
Kendall, 100th
