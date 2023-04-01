Kathryn Johnson Larson celebrates her 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born on a farm west of Centerville, SD. Kathryn married Roger on June 24, 1944, at Centerville, SD. They had four children: Mavis (Kenneth-deceased) Dugan, Rapid City; Marlene (David) Cowling (both deceased); Gary (Kendra), Rapid City; and Wayne (Sheri), Houston, TX. Cards or visits may be sent/at 2500 Arrowhead Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702.
Larson, 100th
