Doris Leck, a longtime Rapid City resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday on August 15. She has two children, six grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. For her extra special birthday, cards may be sent to 409 E. Fairlane Dr., #101, Rapid City, SD 57701.
