Shower Mary with love and good wishes as she celebrates her 80th birthday Sunday, July 30th. Cards can be mailed to 2904 West Flormann Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57702.
Mary, 80th
Please help K Walker celebrate his 90th birthday on 7/15/2023. Cards may be mailed to 1941 Albany Ave., Hot Springs, SD. 57747.
90th Birthday Celebration Open House Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church, Piedmont, SD 10 a.m. to noon. Cards may be sent to…
The family of Reverend Bruce and Pamela Baum is requesting a card shower to honor their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Milbank…