Walker, 90th

Please help K Walker celebrate his 90th birthday on 7/15/2023. Cards may be mailed to 1941 Albany Ave., Hot Springs, SD. 57747.

Wilson, 90th

90th Birthday Celebration Open House Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church, Piedmont, SD 10 a.m. to noon. Cards may be sent to…

Baum, 50th

The family of Reverend Bruce and Pamela Baum is requesting a card shower to honor their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Milbank…