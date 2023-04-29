Alvin Morgan's 95th birthday will be on May 9, 2023. He birthed in 1928 at Seymour, IN. Al is a career Army officer, retiring as a Colonel in 1972 after 26 years of active duty with half overseas. Residing in Rapid City since 1968, he currently lives at 224 E. Minnesota St., Apt. 124, Rapid City, SD 57701. No formal celebration, but cards and visits to this address. No gifts.