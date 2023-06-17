Robert Payton turns 90 on June 27, 2023. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with loved ones, especially Shirley, his wife of 68 years. Family from Kansas and Minnesota will travel to celebrate this special day with him. Cards may be sent to 2801 Lynnwood Dr., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Payton, 90th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dick and Marlene Tobias, Rapid City residents for more than 60 years, turned 90 on April 5 and May 10 this spring. They will celebrate with a …
Evelyn Ohlen is celebrating her 100th birthday on June 20,2023. Please honor her with a card and memories. Send to 2000 Wesleyan Blvd., #467, …
Dick and Marlene Tobias, Rapid City residents for more than 60 years, turned 90 on April 5 and May 10 this spring. They will celebrate with a …