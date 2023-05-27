Celebrating Reuben who was born in Colo, Iowa on May 27, 1933 and retired from the National Weather Service here in Rapid City. His family and loved ones are celebrating with him on this special day.
Reuben, 90th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ted Johnson will be turning 90 years old on May 30, 2023. He has lived a life worthy of envy, and is still golfing every chance he gets! Pleas…
Sharon Botts celebrated her 80th birthday on May 16th! Cards may be sent to 6009 Hillside Dr., BlackHawk, SD 57718. Happy Birthday to the best…
Alvin Morgan's 95th birthday will be on May 9, 2023. He birthed in 1928 at Seymour, IN. Al is a career Army officer, retiring as a Colonel in …
Please help celebrate Tommie Lou Moyle turning 90 on May 15, 2023. Please send a card with a story or memory to: