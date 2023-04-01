Marilyn and Jim Schumacher celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 22, 2023. Kathy, Becky, Julie and Stewart are so grateful that their parents' college friend set them up on a blind date. When asked how they've stayed married all of these years, Marilyn says, "If Jim can put up with me, I can put up with him." Twelve grandchildren and fourteen grandchildren were here last summer to visit them.